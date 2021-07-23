McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.25 Million in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.40. 652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.72. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

