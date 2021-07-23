McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases 224,843 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund accounts for 7.9% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 4.79% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $48,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

FAX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,371. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

