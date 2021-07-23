McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,682 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 128,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,540,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

