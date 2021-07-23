McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises about 2.4% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period.

Shares of EMO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,837. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

