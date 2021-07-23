MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.76. MDC Partners shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 175,303 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $422.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

