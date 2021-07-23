Mdex (MDX) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $653.53 million and $47.13 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00101004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00139602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,641.23 or 1.00004687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 569,770,458 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

