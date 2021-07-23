Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 190,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

