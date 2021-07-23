Medica Group’s (MGP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Medica Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Medica Group alerts:

Medica Group stock opened at GBX 164.75 ($2.15) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.20. Medica Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07. The firm has a market cap of £201.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.29.

In other Medica Group news, insider Stuart Quin bought 19,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.