MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of MediciNova worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $187.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.40. MediciNova, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $13.25.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

