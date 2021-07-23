Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medifast in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.16 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $275.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $29,448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 263.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after acquiring an additional 90,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after buying an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medifast by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Medifast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.