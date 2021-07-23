Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,561. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

