MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) were down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,689,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,897,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26.

About MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

