Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

