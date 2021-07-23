MEG Energy (MEGEF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS: MEGEF) recently:

7/20/2021 – MEG Energy is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

