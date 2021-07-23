MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Set at C$10.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.
TSE:MEG traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,942. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.43. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
