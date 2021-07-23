MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Set at C$10.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,942. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.43. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

