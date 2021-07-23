MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Set at C$14.50 by National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a C$14.50 target price by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.83.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

