MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Set at C$14.50 by National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a C$14.50 target price by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.83.
TSE:MEG traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
