MEG Energy’s (MEG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.86.

MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 620,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.68. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

