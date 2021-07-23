megaBONK (MBONK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,161.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $159,274.07 and approximately $5,161.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, megaBONK has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.05 or 0.00845301 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.