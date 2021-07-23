Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was upgraded by research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

