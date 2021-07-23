MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of MEI Pharma worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.61 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.50.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEIP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

