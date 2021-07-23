Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.15. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.31%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

