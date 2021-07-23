Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys New Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFDRU. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,425,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,163,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $178,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

PFDRU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.