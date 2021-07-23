Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $1.40 Million in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,556,000.

Velocity Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.15. 72,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

