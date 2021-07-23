Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $1.42 Million in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

New Vista Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,879. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

