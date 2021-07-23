Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.56% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GHAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 1,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.