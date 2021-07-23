Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,175,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $4,940,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,459,000.

OTCMKTS FINMU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

