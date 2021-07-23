Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPGHU. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,060,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,749,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,644,000.

PPGHU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 51,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,883. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

