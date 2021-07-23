Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 5,467 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.18 and a 1 year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

