Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes $1.40 Million Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $39,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $34,043,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $21,274,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $18,599,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $15,183,000.

NASDAQ GSEVU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,294. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

