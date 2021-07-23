Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes $1.40 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 38,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,647. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

