Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes $1.40 Million Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of SLAMU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Friday. 7,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

