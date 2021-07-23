Melvin Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,090,000. Melvin Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.17% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 390.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $17,791,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 74.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $32,852,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

VAC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.42. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

