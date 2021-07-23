Melvin Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Melvin Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Gartner worth $232,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Gartner by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.05. 2,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,048. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $258.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

