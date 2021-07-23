Melvin Capital Management LP Makes New $89.41 Million Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,406,000. Melvin Capital Management LP owned about 2.28% of SeaWorld Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.43. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,361. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.83. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEAS. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.