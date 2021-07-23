Melvin Capital Management LP Sells 450,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Melvin Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP owned about 0.63% of Darden Restaurants worth $117,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.40. 7,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,752. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

