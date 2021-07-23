Memetic / PepeCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,128.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $8,128.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00425206 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000254 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.01378689 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.