MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $481.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.50 or 0.00863366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

