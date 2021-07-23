Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.10. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 4,277,679 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.63% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

