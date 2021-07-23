MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Reduced by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 4.9% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $29,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,602.21. 7,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,132.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $952.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,449.30.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

