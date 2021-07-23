Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lessened by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $77.48. 265,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.