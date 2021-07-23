Merculet Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $206,065.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00105101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00140160 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,622.98 or 0.99851762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

