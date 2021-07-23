Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Mercury has a market capitalization of $738,510.76 and $958.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00104837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00139946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.19 or 1.00310260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

