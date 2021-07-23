Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits Market Cap of $116,817.56

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $116,817.56 and approximately $325.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00229122 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001205 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.00875293 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.