Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.74 and last traded at $95.63. Approximately 2,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.83.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.