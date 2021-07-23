Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,799,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Roblox accounts for 73.3% of Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. owned about 8.87% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $2,390,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $35,231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. 68,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,999. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.34.
In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last ninety days.
RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
