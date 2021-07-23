Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,799,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Roblox accounts for 73.3% of Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. owned about 8.87% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $2,390,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $35,231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. 68,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,999. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last ninety days.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

