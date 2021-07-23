Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares during the quarter. Merus accounts for approximately 5.7% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned about 19.00% of Merus worth $152,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth $224,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,776. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

