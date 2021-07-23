Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Brokerages expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to post $8.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $2.45 million. Mesoblast reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $40.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

