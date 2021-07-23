Metal Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $101.49 million and approximately $47.69 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00083705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.00860933 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

