Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.39 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $54,050.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.95 or 0.06300125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00135806 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,699,529 coins and its circulating supply is 78,699,431 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

