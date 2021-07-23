Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.79.

Methanex stock opened at C$42.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.63. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$24.44 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.21.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is -11.14%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

